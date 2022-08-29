Clarksville PD responds to crash causing major delays


MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a major crash and said it may cause significant traffic congestion and cause delays for parents picking up students at Richview Middle School and Clarksville High School.

The crash happened at Warfield Boulevard and Richview Road around 2:11 p.m. on Monday.

CPD said the crash details are not known at this time except that one vehicle was overturned and someone was possibly ejected.

CPD said drivers should avoid that area if at all possible.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

