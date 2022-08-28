Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair sets attendance record

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair set an attendance record at the 10-day event that ended Saturday night.

According to Fair President Randall Clemons, 776,195 people attended the fair, up almost 300,-000 from last year and almost 200,000 more than the previous record set in 2013.

“The support received from across the state in entries was tremendous and Travel Tennessee was our most popular venue,” Clemons said in a statement. “The fair fulfilled its them of 95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee.”

The fair had visitors from all 95 counties, 26 states and 16 countries.

The 2023 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will be held Aug. 17-26 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.

Fair organizers said the new Made in Tennessee Building will be complete for the 2023 fair and there will be additional restrooms, parking additions, additional livestock barn and other improvements.

“This fair occurs each year because of 1,800 dedicated volunteers who give to make it possible,” Clemons said in release. “This fair is one of the best examples of volunteerism in the Volunteer State.”

