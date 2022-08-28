1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said one of three people shot at a Donelson bar early Saturday morning has died.

Police said Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, got into an argument with another man at Lucky’s Bar & Grill, 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike, at 1:45 a.m. and they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and two other victims, a 43-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were struck. All three were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Metro Police said the other two victims are expected to recover.

Police said the second gunman fled the scene prior to police arrival. Multiple witnesses also fled the bar after the shooting. Homicide Unit detectives are asking them or anyone else with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.