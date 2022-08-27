Touchdown Friday Night: Week Two

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Two of the Fall 2022-2023 football season Friday night. WSMV4 Sports followed eight games that kept all the fans on their toes.

Brentwood High School fell to Father Ryan High School last night, scoring 10 to 7.

Springfield High School crushed Clarksville High School with a score of 34 to 0.

East Nashville High School defeated Stewarts Creek High School with a score of 42 to 7.

Blackman High School took home the win against Gallatin with a score of 42 to 33.

Siegel High defeated LaVergne High School with a score of 14 to 6.

Hillsboro High School fell to Station Camp with a score of 45 to 23.

Overton High School crushed Stratford with a score of 47 to nothing.

MBA took home the win last night against Pearl-Cohn with a score of 49 to 6.

Brentwood Academy won last night against CPA with a score of 28 to 17.

