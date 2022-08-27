Tennessee loses to Hawaii 5-1, will face Asia Pacific


Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) rounds first past Nolensville, Tenn.'s Wright Martin (19) after...
Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) rounds first past Nolensville, Tenn.'s Wright Martin (19) after hitting a grand slam home run during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Aug. 27, 2022
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League Baseball team lost 5-1 to Hawaii on Saturday.

The Nolensville Little League Baseball team will continue their run through the Little League series on last time on Sunday facing Taiwan with the Asia-Pacific region for the consolation third-place game.

The only team to beat Tennessee was Hawaii, which did it twice.

