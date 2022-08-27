Tennessee loses to Hawaii 5-1, will face Asia Pacific

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League Baseball team lost 5-1 to Hawaii on Saturday.

The Nolensville Little League Baseball team will continue their run through the Little League series on last time on Sunday facing Taiwan with the Asia-Pacific region for the consolation third-place game.

The only team to beat Tennessee was Hawaii, which did it twice.

We are so proud of this team! Way to give it your all today! We still have one more game tomorrow against Asia-Pasific.

🖤💛🖤💛#WeBelieve pic.twitter.com/qP5WfZ4QVD — Nolensville Little League Baseball (@NolensvilleLLB) August 27, 2022

