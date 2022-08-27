Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday.

Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.

“Maneet had said they would be closing soon, but after she heard about the union, they closed yesterday. We know nothing about job security or anything like that,” former Chaatable employee Jeffery Deadwood told us. “She encouraged us to start looking for new jobs. No one has said anything to us. I was supposed to be paid yesterday because I get paper checks, and now they’re closed, so I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.”

Workers had planned to file for a union within the week and had sent the following email as a group, requesting a meeting with management to discuss rumors they had heard about the store’s closure:

Hello Maneet, Kevin, and Tom; We have heard many rumors over the last 4-6 months or so about Chaatable closing, and now it seems we are hearing much more definitive statements. We(your staff) are requesting a meeting with all of you to talk about the state of our restaurant as well as our jobs before the official closing date of Chaatable, preferably within the next week. Could you please provide some insight into the rumors circulating in a reply to this email ahead of the meeting? We are all concerned about potentially having to find new employment especially considering we have no end date to our current employment. Thank you, and we look forward to hearing from you,

Deadwood said when employees arrived for work on Friday, they were surprised to find a note from management that said the following:

Hey there, So sorry to have missed you! Chaatable has enjoyed serving and “chaating” with y’all! Sorry, we are closed at this location, busy looking for another spot. Will keep y’all posted about the new location but, most important, please accept our very sincere THANK YOU for your patronage! Meanwhile, Chauhan Ale and Masala House (for your Indian cravings), Tansuo (for Chinese) and Mockingbird (for Americana) look forward to serving you! Stay tuned for future chaating’s Best always, Vivek Deora, Maneet Chauhan and Morph Teaur

Employees told WSMV4 the restaurant gave no notice to the closure after an email was sent (Jeffery Deadwood)

WSMV4 reached out to Chaatable management for a response and received the following statement:

Despite industry-wide hardships, temporary closures and loss of revenue due to COVID, we have worked as hard as possible to keep Chaatable open over the last few years. Unfortunately, after working with our landlord, a decision had to be made to close the business. Closing a business you love is never an easy decision to make. Unionization efforts had absolutely nothing to with this difficult decision. We support hospitality workers unequivocally and are providing a generous severance to all employees who qualify. Chaatable has been such a source of joy for us, and we’re hoping to find it a new home soon so we can welcome back our employees and our customers.

Deadwood added that the staff is unsure what the future holds for them at this time and has not received any notice from management regarding future employment.

Workers gather at another location to protest management (Paige Mccay)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.