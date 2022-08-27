Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given


Future is unclear for employees of Chaatable.
Future is unclear for employees of Chaatable.(Jeffery Deadwood)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday.

Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.

“Maneet had said they would be closing soon, but after she heard about the union, they closed yesterday. We know nothing about job security or anything like that,” former Chaatable employee Jeffery Deadwood told us. “She encouraged us to start looking for new jobs. No one has said anything to us. I was supposed to be paid yesterday because I get paper checks, and now they’re closed, so I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.”

Workers had planned to file for a union within the week and had sent the following email as a group, requesting a meeting with management to discuss rumors they had heard about the store’s closure:

Deadwood said when employees arrived for work on Friday, they were surprised to find a note from management that said the following:

Employees told WSMV4 the restaurant gave no notice to the closure after an email was sent
Employees told WSMV4 the restaurant gave no notice to the closure after an email was sent(Jeffery Deadwood)

WSMV4 reached out to Chaatable management for a response and received the following statement:

Deadwood added that the staff is unsure what the future holds for them at this time and has not received any notice from management regarding future employment.

Workers gather at another location to protest management
Workers gather at another location to protest management(Paige Mccay)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saturday morning news update
Saturday morning news update
Brentwood v. Father Ryan
TFN Week 2: Brentwood v. Father Ryan
TFN Week 2: Clarksville v. Springfield
TFN Week 2: Clarksville v. Springfield
Stewarts Creek v. East Nashville
TFN Week 2: Stewarts Creek v. East Nashville