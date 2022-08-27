Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given

Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday.
Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
“Maneet had said they would be closing soon, but after she heard about the union, they closed yesterday. We know nothing about job security or anything like that,” former Chaatable employee Jeffery Deadwood told us. “She encouraged us to start looking for new jobs. No one has said anything to us. I was supposed to be paid yesterday because I get paper checks, and now they’re closed, so I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.”
Workers had planned to file for a union within the week and had sent the following email as a group, requesting a meeting with management to discuss rumors they had heard about the store’s closure:
Deadwood said when employees arrived for work on Friday, they were surprised to find a note from management that said the following:
WSMV4 reached out to Chaatable management for a response and received the following statement:
Deadwood added that the staff is unsure what the future holds for them at this time and has not received any notice from management regarding future employment.