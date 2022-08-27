Man allegedly shoots driver several times in parking lot over cellphone repair argument

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting a man multiple times over a dispute over repairs made to a cell phone.

Lawrenceburg Police Department officials said officers responded to a shooting at a Walgreens located at 312 East Gaines Street. When they arrived, officers found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to the thigh.

The investigation revealed the altercation at Walgreens to discuss the repair of a cellphone. Detectives said at some point; an argument began over repairs the victim had previously made to a cellphone that the owner was unhappy with. During the altercation, the victim attempted to leave the parking stall, and the cellphone owner tried to block the victim’s vehicle from leaving.

Police said while the cellphone owner was attempting to keep the victim from leaving, a passenger in the cellphone owner’s car approached the victim’s vehicle with a firearm and shot into the vehicle, striking the victim in the thigh. The suspect fired several additional shots at the car as the victim drove away.

The victim was transported to Southern TN Regional Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Authorities identified 24-year-old Latraus Perry of Pulaski, TN, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, and he is now being held on a $500,000 bond in the Lawrence County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Lawrence County General Sessions court on October 6th.

LPD added that social media posts speculate that this incident could be connected to a Walgreens incident in Pulaski on Sunday. However, detectives have determined the two cases not to be related.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call 931-762-2276.

