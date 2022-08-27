Homicide numbers rise in Music City; victim’s family says something needs to change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The homicide numbers continue to climb in Metro Nashville.

A growing concern for a local mother who recently lost her son, who was shot and killed three weeks ago.

“He was just loving dad, son, brother, cousin, and I mean would help anybody out,” said Casandra Hodge, Timothy Hodge’s mother.

For Casandra and her family, the pain of losing their loved one and an unclear reason why he was killed plague their thoughts daily.

“I still don’t have anything concrete on what exactly happened,” said Hodge.

According to Metro Police, Timothy was shot and killed at the Knollcrest apartments in Nashville on August 5th. Police believe he was shot inside of a parked vehicle and left on the pavement before the vehicle sped away. He did not live at the complex.

Casandra describes her son as a loving, hard-working father of six. He was also a Marine who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

So far this year, there have been 73 homicides in metro Nashville. At this rate, the city is on pace for 112 homicides - an increase compared to last year’s 102.

Those numbers hit home for this mother, who’s tired of the city’s violent crime.

“A lot of these homicides I’ve been looking at are youngsters. I’m not understanding. Why is this happening? What are you all trying to prove? Get a job, work, and do something with your life. Do something. Change your community. But going around killing people and robbing people that doesn’t make sense,” said Hodge.

Police have charged Tyrone McGee, 31, in connection to Timothy’s death. McGee turned himself into the police.

For this mother, losing her son is an indescribable pain she has to live with.

“It’s just heartbreaking, heartbreaking,” said Hodge.

