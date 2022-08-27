Hendersonville PD forged check case leads to Flordia man receiving 15 charges

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Florida man received 15 charges Friday after Hendersonville Police conducted an investigation regarding a forged check that was used at a local bank.

On Wednesday, Hendersonville Police received reports of a forged check that a woman used at a local bank. When authorities learned that forged check belonged to a victim from Cookeville, TN, the investigation led officers to receive reports of vehicles having smashed windows and stolen items. Officers said that the suspects had used the victim’s credit cards to purchase gift cards at a local retail store.

As the investigation continued, HPD officers responded to the area where the credit cards were being used and located one of the suspects, later identified as 34-year-old Tyrell Wright of Florida, who fled on foot and was soon apprehended. Police also recovered stolen property and a small amount of marijuana from Wright’s vehicle.

Wright received the following charges following his arrest:

- One found of Attempted theft over $1,000

- Three counts of theft under $1,000

- Two counts of theft over $1,000

- One count of Forgery

- Four counts of Burglary

- One count of possession of burglary tools

- One count of fraudulent use of credit card over $2,500

- One count of Simple possession of SCH VI marijuana

- One count of evading arrest

Wright is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on September 28 at 9 a.m.

HPD said they are continuing to work to identify and locate the other individuals involved in the incidents and asked that anyone with information regarding this case call 615-822-1111

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.