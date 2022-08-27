100-year-old TN Tech alumna donates high-value Steinway piano

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 100-year-old Tennessee Tech University alumna donated a Steinway piano worth around $60,000 to the University after reading an article about the University’s goal for their School of Music to become an All-Steinway school.

Billye Spicer had just celebrated her 100th birthday on July 20 and decided it was time to show appreciation for her alma mater by giving away her cherished Steinway grand piano.

“Of course, Steinway is the very best piano that is made,” said Spicer. “And since I had one, I thought, ‘Well, I can just give it to Tech.’ It was my pleasure to give. I was very fortunate to have that piano. I had many years to enjoy it.”

Spicer said she had begun learning how to play the piano when she was just four years old. “I had a good teacher,” she said. “But the only problem I had is that I can play by ear, and my teacher did not appreciate that.”

Spicer says her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother could also play by ear. “I come from a long line of piano players,” she said.

The newly donated piano marks Tech’s 10th Steinway grand piano, in addition to dozens of Boston upright pianos, which also is owned by Steinway & Sons. “We are part of the Steinway School Initiative Program, so all of our pianos are either Steinway or Boston,” said Colin Hill, director of Tech’s School of Music.

To be included in the piano manufacturer’s official list of All-Steinway schools, a school must have at least 90% of their pianos be Steinways and be working towards making it 100%. In addition, only select musical institutions are a part of the list and are not only from the United States but also include England, Korea, Austria, and Scotland.

“The School of Music is extremely grateful for the generous donation by Ms. Spicer,” said Hill. “This instrument, a Steinway Model B Grand Piano, is a world-class instrument and has been kept in pristine condition. It will be used for student, faculty, and guest artist recitals for years. We were thrilled to learn that Ms. Spicer wanted to donate her piano to Tech, and we are glad this instrument will remain in the Tennessee Tech family.”

Spicer’s piano now lives in the School of Music’s recital hall, located on the second floor of the Bryan Fine Arts Building. It will be used for academic classes, rehearsals, and recitals for students, faculty, and guests.

“I can’t think of a better place for my piano to go than the school I attended when I graduated from high school,” said Spicer.

