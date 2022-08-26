Young children needed for study to evaluate nasal spray flu vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pediatricians with the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program are looking for young children to participate in an influenza vaccine study.

Researchers say while the current flu vaccines are effective, more are being developed that could be given in ways other than injections.

Now, doctors are looking for children 2-8 years old to participate in a nasal flu vaccine study.

“We think that this intranasal flu vaccine will be an improvement because it generates protection that is broader, and it induces immune responses right at the lining of the nose,” said Dr. Stephanie Rolsma, Assistant Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and lead investigator for the study.

Those participating will first get the nasal spray, then later in the study, receive the normal flu vaccine injection.

“We’d have a first visit where we would get consent. That would be a big day where the participant would get the vaccine or the placebo. We would do a blood draw. We would do a nasal wash,” explained Rolsma.

While the new vaccine made by FluGen has not yet been FDA approved, it has been tested with adults and teens before moving to younger children.

“The effects that we can expect are pretty minimal and similar to what you would see with other flu vaccines. The only difference is since we are given it intranasally, sometimes they’ll be a little nasal irritation or runny nose afterward,” said Rolsma.

There is compensation for up to $570. For more information on qualifications, please email vaccineresearch@vumc.org. You can also call 615-343-2877.

