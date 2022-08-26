WSMV4 works to Clear the Shelters of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NBC Television Stations across the Country, including WSMV 4, are hooking up with local Animal Shelters to Clear the Shelter this month.

Clear the Shelters means doing anything to raise awareness, money, and opportunity that can connect a dog or cat with a willing family. This year’s campaign runs from Aug. 1-31.

Dogs surround Kenneth Tallier. They fill his laptop computer, as well as his actual laptop. It makes sense, considering where he works. “I work in an Animal, Dog, and Cat shelter. So you’re going to see some pets,” he said.

Getting attached to the animals is not something he can do this month; a “clear the shelter” event promotes dog adoption and foster programs.

