Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer

By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health.

The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma and she will begin treatment right away, adding that the prognosis is positive and believed to be treatable.

Lymphoma is a form of cancer that attacks the body’s lymphatic system, which includes the lymph nodes, spleen and bone marrow. Without early treatment, it can spread to other organs in the body.

