Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon man

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lebanon man.

Benjamin Middendorf, 72, may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback, Tennessee tag BFY 7730. He was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt, a blue Nike sweatshirt, green pants and had reading glasses. He is 5′11″ and weighs 238 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin Middendorf may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback, Tennessee tag BFY 7730. He is the subject of a Tennessee Silver Alert. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The TBI said Middendorf has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have information about Middendorf’s whereabouts, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

