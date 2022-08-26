Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon man


A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for Benjamin Middendorf, 72, of Lebanon.
A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for Benjamin Middendorf, 72, of Lebanon.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lebanon man.

Benjamin Middendorf, 72, may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback, Tennessee tag BFY 7730. He was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt, a blue Nike sweatshirt, green pants and had reading glasses. He is 5′11″ and weighs 238 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin Middendorf may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback, Tennessee tag BFY 7730. He...
Benjamin Middendorf may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback, Tennessee tag BFY 7730. He is the subject of a Tennessee Silver Alert.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The TBI said Middendorf has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have information about Middendorf’s whereabouts, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Police investigate East Nashville shooting
Police investigate East Nashville shooting
WSMV AP teachers
MNPS board approves AP equity program
WSMV Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties