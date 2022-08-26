Silver Alert issued for missing Lebanon man
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lebanon man.
Benjamin Middendorf, 72, may be driving a 2018 blue Ford Focus hatchback, Tennessee tag BFY 7730. He was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered shirt, a blue Nike sweatshirt, green pants and had reading glasses. He is 5′11″ and weighs 238 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
The TBI said Middendorf has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
If you have information about Middendorf’s whereabouts, call Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
