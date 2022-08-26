Nolensville bounces back with 7 to 1 win against Texas


The embattled team beat Texas with a score of 7 to 1.
The embattled team beat Texas with a score of 7 to 1.(Nolensville Baseball)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team bounced back Thursday against Texas in the 2022 Little League World Series.

After a disheartening loss against Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won with a 7 to 1.

Nolensville rolled by Hawaii in Little League World Series

The team hit a grand slam early in the game, making it their first homerun in the LLWS, thanks to team member Josiah Porter.

Nolensville will play the U.S. Championship game Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chris & Niki talk Titans training camp
Titans wrap up training camp on Thursday
Titans wrap up training camp
Former Overton High School Stand-out joins Titans
"Too inconsistent for today"
"Too inconsistent for today"
The Southeast Region champion Little League team from Nolensville, Tenn., rides in the Little...
Nolensville Little League at Little League World Series