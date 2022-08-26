Nolensville bounces back with 7 to 1 win against Texas
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team bounced back Thursday against Texas in the 2022 Little League World Series.
After a disheartening loss against Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won with a 7 to 1.
The team hit a grand slam early in the game, making it their first homerun in the LLWS, thanks to team member Josiah Porter.
Nolensville will play the U.S. Championship game Saturday afternoon.
