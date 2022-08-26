Nolensville bounces back with big win against Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team rebounded on Thursday against Texas in the 2022 Little League World Series.

We ain’t going home tonight! Nolensville wins a big one to move on to the US Championship! Way to go boys! Hats off to Drew Chadwick and Josiah Porter on a fantastic night. 🖤💛🖤💛 #webelieve #LLWS #NolensvilleLittleLeague pic.twitter.com/JFpsv5tEAC — Nolensville Little League Baseball (@NolensvilleLLB) August 26, 2022

After a disheartening loss against Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won, 7-1.

Josiah Porter hit a grand slam early in the game to give Nolensville the early lead. It would be more than enough.

Get out!

Josiah Porter launches a grand slam for Nolensville!

4-1, our boys in the 1st. @NolensvilleLLB @WSMV — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 25, 2022

Nolensville will play for the U.S. Championship game against Hawaii on Saturday afternoon.

