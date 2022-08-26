Nolensville bounces back with big win against Texas
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team rebounded on Thursday against Texas in the 2022 Little League World Series.
After a disheartening loss against Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won, 7-1.
Josiah Porter hit a grand slam early in the game to give Nolensville the early lead. It would be more than enough.
Nolensville will play for the U.S. Championship game against Hawaii on Saturday afternoon.
