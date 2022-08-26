No A/C in Burns Middle School impacts learning, parents say

BURNS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dickson County parents and faculty say they’re concerned for Burns Middle School students. They say parts of the building have no air conditioning, and the school was built only a few years ago.

Students at Burns Middle School have been in session since Aug. 1. Parents say the heat their students suffer hurts their education.

“Some people are just wanting to sweep it under the rug, but you’re wanting to bring awareness to it,” says Kayla Kocourek, mom of a Burns Middle School 6th-grade and 8th-grade students.

She says both of her kids come home sweating because of the temperatures inside the school.

“They are telling me all the classes in the upper building are not air-conditioned,” she says. “They have fans in almost every single one of their classes.”

Kocourek says the fans are not enough, and the heat impacts her kids learning.

“And they are having issues breathing, and they don’t have asthma,” she says. “She’s just saying it’s so dense that she has a hard time catching her breath, which is quite an issue.”

Burns Middle School was built four years ago. Kocourek says a brand new building should function properly.

“We’ve had an air conditioning unit in our house for 15 years, and we’re just now having issues with it,” she says.

WSMV reached out to Dickson County Schools. The Director of Schools, Danny Weeks, says four classrooms are without A/C, and they ordered new parts, which are back-ordered. He adds this year is scorching, and teachers can relocate their classrooms.

Kocourek says her kids are tired of this.

“My youngest, he has a hard time learning when anything happens that’s not learning,” she comments.

WSMV talked with two teachers who wished to remain anonymous. They say this is the second year without A/C; 12 classrooms are impacted, and winter heat is also an issue.

