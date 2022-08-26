New app helps parents find childcare options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s a lot of planning before your baby is born, but some people don’t think about finding childcare until it’s too late.

Many facilities in Middle Tennessee have long waitlists and new free technology is trying to help some families get around that.

Tina Brown turned to the free app TOOTRiS to connect with third party and independent childcare providers when her YMCA after-school program was filled up and other options were too expensive for her two young girls.

As a single mother, Brown works full time and was able to find childcare providers that did not show up in a normal search.

“I’m hoping it will be better for all parents, especially for single parents,” Brown said. “Trying to hold a steady job to provide for their family and get their childcare for their kids.”

The TOOTRiS developers said they just expanded nationwide and are focusing on adding even more care provider listings in the Nashville area.

There are even sort functions that parents can use to find childcare providers that include school pickup and other features.

