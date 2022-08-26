MNPS board approves AP equity program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s Board of Education took a step forward at bringing more equity into advanced placement classes during their meeting earlier this week.

Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said they have already made progress in placing at least one gifted and talented teacher in every elementary and middle school.

One of MNPS’s core tenants is to identify and eliminate inequities and the focus of this resolution is advanced placement, or AP classes.

The board developed an “equity roadmap” which defines “equity” as students receiving what they need, when they need it, to develop to their full academic and social potential.

The board pointed to data that showed black students are three times more likely to be placed in gifted reading programs when previously taught by black teachers, then when taught by non-black teachers.

“Racially diverse schools, or schools where no single racial or ethnic group represents more than 50 percent of the school’s total enrollment,” explained Abigail Tylor, from MNPS. “…tend to have the largest racial inequities in enrollment in AP courses.”

The board says white students were 4 times as likely to be identified for Encore, MNPS’s advanced education program, in the 2021-2022 school year compared to black students.

White students were twice as likely to be enrolled in an advanced placement class compared to black students.

Board members say completing advanced academic courses better prepare students for college and career success and proves access to college scholarships, college admissions, can reduce college costs, and helps students graduate early.

