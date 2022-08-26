Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run


Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive.

Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.

Metro Police said the 57-year-old pedestrian was found to have an Italian passport, and efforts are now underway to notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information on the vehicle involved in this fatal crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous for a cash reward.

