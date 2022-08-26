Metro Police arrest teen for third time in two months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old was arrested for the third time in two months on 14 new charges, according to Metro Police.

Police said Calvin Howse Jr., 18, was arrested on Thursday on charges that include aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession and assault against police officers.

Detectives located Howse Thursday afternoon after identifying him as a suspect in the Aug. 14 carjacking of a Dodge Charger from the Minerva nightclub on Buchanan Street. The Charger was recovered the following day on South Eighth Street. Surveillance cameras in the area showed that Howse was the driver who parked the car.

A check of the GPS coordinates from the court-ordered ankle monitor Howse was wearing as a result of his recent prior arrests showed that he was at the scene at the time of the carjacking.

On Thursday, Howse was driving a Kia Optima that was stolen from Crouch Drive on the same day as the carjacking. Detectives and a Metro Police helicopter followed the car to Skyview Apartments on Susannah Court. Howse bailed from the car upon seeing police. Police quickly located him sitting in the breezeway of one of the apartment buildings. A loaded semi-automatic pistol was hidden in his chair, according to police. He also was found in possession of heroin and ecstasy. He started spitting on officers as he was being taken to jail, according to a news release.

Prior to officers finding Howse, three people attempted to steal a car on North Seventh Street and fired a shot when the owner intervened. Howse was identified by the victim as taking part in that crime, which was also confirmed by the ankle monitor GPS coordinates, according to police.

The other two people on North Seventh Street, Tywan Lyons, 19, and a 17-year-old, were also arrested at Skyview Apartments. They arrived in a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was stolen a short time earlier from North Seventh Street.

Police said Lyons is charged with auto burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, gun theft, auto theft and joyriding. The 17-year-old is charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft and resisting a police stop.

Howse is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond. He was free on bond and on an ankle monitor after his arrest on June 27 on charges of vehicle theft, felony marijuana possession, felony gun possession and driving on a suspended license and a charge of auto burglary filed on July 11; and his arrest on July 15 on charges of gun theft and evading arrest.

Metro Police told WSMV4 in July 21 that it was frustrated with his continued release on bond after being arrested.

“And not only that, to see that Calvin Howse was again armed with a gun, it was very surprising, and again, if our people are surprised, the community also should be surprised,” Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said in July.

General Sessions Judge Sam Coleman said in July that setting a person’s bond isn’t about determining innocence or guilt; it’s about keeping the public safe and making sure suspects return to court.

“Sometimes you have some that slip through the cracks, but we can’t throw away the whole system because it’s a system designed to do just that, to allow people to come back to court if they post bail and to keep people safe,” Coleman said in July.

Howse was also one of four teens who escaped from the downtown Juvenile Detention Center in 2019.

