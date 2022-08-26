MACC waives adoption fees for National Dog Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting today, Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is waiving adoption fees for all pets in honor of National Dog Day.

National Dog Day is recognized and celebrated worldwide on Aug. 26. The day was established in 2004 to celebrate dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes.

As of Aug. 25, MAAC is currently housing twice as many dogs than it ideally should be.

Adoptions at MACC can be completed in a few ways. For pets available at the shelter, potential adopters are encouraged to walk into the shelter between noon and 4 p.m., seven days a week to view available pets. MACC’s adoption counselors can help find a pet matching the needs of a potential adopter at the shelter. For pets who are in foster care, interested adopters can email foster.macc@nashville.gov to be connected to the animal’s foster family.

In addition to this weekend, MACC currently waives all adoption fees on Thursdays as part of the “Free Fursday” promotion. Throughout August, those who donate an unopened bag of pet food to MACC’s Pet Pantry can have their adoption fees waived.

All available pets are posted online at PHShelter.com on a desktop computer or 24PetConnect.com on a mobile device.

Fees will be waived through Sunday, Aug. 28.

