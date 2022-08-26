Homicide detectives investigating after man fatally shot in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man died following a Thursday night shooting in East Nashville.

Police said the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Berkshire Place Apartments off Porter Road.

The unidentified man was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. WSMV4 crews saw several bullet holes in the car while on scene.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are still investigating.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

