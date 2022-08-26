Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Nashville and Memphis students have been approved to transfer to a private school of their choice with financial help from the state’s ESA program, or school vouchers.

Governor Bill Lee is declaring the state’s new Education Savings Account trial program a success, thus far.

The online portal launched one month ago and provides approved Nashville and Memphis families with money to send their child to a private school.

The Governor said he has been reading the submissions from the 600 students who have applied, including a child who lost his dad to cancer.

“Another student who applied is in foster care and life just hasn’t been easy for him,” said Governor Lee. “But he dreams of becoming a veterinarian and he thinks he would benefit from a smaller class size, and he should have that benefit.”

As of this morning, 60 students have been approved for transfers.

Currently, this is only available in Davidson and Shelby counties.

