First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers continue; heat ramps up this weekend

We had to dodge a few showers and storms yesterday afternoon, and we will have to do the same thing this Friday.

Overall, our rain coverage is looking isolated again so not everyone is going to see a shower. But any storm could bring heavy rainfall along with it because of the extra humidity in the atmosphere. Highs today will top off right around that 90-degree mark again.

A few clouds mix in tonight with lows right around 70.

As we head into our weekend a stray shower or rumble of thunder cannot be totally ruled out Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Most of the weekend is looking dry though and the big story is going to be the increasing heat. Temperatures will climb back into the lower and maybe even the mid 90s in some spots.

Monday will also consist of a hit or miss shower or storm with temperatures in the lower 90s again.

A few more showers and storms will develop on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures falling back into the 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

