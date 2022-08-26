Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza.

Friday would have been his 33rd birthday.

“Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said.

Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in June 2020. Destin was on patrol as a Brentwood Police officer when he was hit.

“It is a hard day,” Taylor said. “You wake up and feel heavy-hearted, but there is nothing to change the circumstances.”

Now, Taylor is faced with another family tragedy. Her brother and Destin’s dad, Scott Legieza, is a Franklin Police officer. Scott had a severe heart attack Tuesday while on a Caribbean cruise with his wife Brianna.

“Finding out about it, and you are not in a place where you can get to them,” Taylor said. “You can’t offer your support. You can’t hug their necks.”

The cruise was Scott and Brianna’s long-awaited honeymoon. They married a month after Destin was killed and postponed the honeymoon for two years to wait on the conclusion of the trial regarding his death.

“He was looking forward to resting and relaxing and having a good time,” Taylor said.

Scott is hospitalized in St. Maarten with Brianna. Brianna’s aunt started a fundraiser for the medical expenses, which has raised nearly $40,000 as of Friday afternoon.

“Obviously, there are people who are not able to contribute to the GoFundMe page, but if they just keep their prayers going for a healthy return for Scott, I think that is probably the most important,” Brianna’s aunt, Tina Mawson, said.

While Jennifer said Destin’s birthday weighs heavy on Scott and the whole family, she knows Scott is keeping his spirits high.

“Knowing him, he is probably rolling with the punches and just trying to get back,” Taylor said.

The family said Scott is moving to a hospital in Miami sometime Friday night and hopes he and Brianna can return to Middle Tennessee soon.

