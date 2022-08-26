Coffee County student arrested after threatening to shoot up school with AK-47

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old student at Coffee County Central High School was arrested Friday after being accused of making a threat toward his school.

The student was taken into custody after a Coffee County school resource officer intercepted a threatening text written by the student, according to a Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The text stated: “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”

The student has been formally charged and transported to a juvenile detention center, authorities said. He awaits a court date.

“The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office takes these matters very seriously and has a zero tolerance stance,” the Facebook post says. “We will continuously work with the Coffee County school system on these types of investigations to ensure the safety of our children and schools.”

Coffee County Schools released a statement assuring parents the student no longer poses a threat.

“Coffee County Schools appreciates the quick response from the Coffee County Sherriff’s Department,” the school district said.

This incident is the latest in a string of reported threats of violence against Coffee County and its schools.

On Tuesday, a bomb threat was made toward Tullahoma High School, school officials said. That threat was not credible, according to police.

Tullahoma City Schools initially reported Thursday morning another threat had been made and directed toward the Coffee Pot rivalry game at Tullahoma High School Friday night. Police found there was in fact no new threat, and the social media post in question was associated with a previous social media threat to Coffee County Schools on Sunday.

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin said a Franklin County student had written on social media he planned to “shoot up” a school. The teen later confessed to making the threat, Partin said, and charges were expected.

