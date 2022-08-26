Blue’s Clues toys recalled for fall and injury hazards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Huffy Corporation has announced that several of its Blue’s Clues toys have been recalled.

The recall involves Blue’s Clues foot to floor ride-on toys (Model 55061). According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

The plush toy is shaped like the cartoon dog, Blue, and features four wheels and handlebars tucked behind the dog’s ears. The toy is intended for children 18 months to three years old.

The recall was announced following reports of several children falling forward, resulting in facial injuries.

In addition to the recall, Huffy is offering all consumers a free repair kit with instructions. The kit contains a front bar that can be added to the product to increase stability. Consumers are urged to immediately stop use until the bar is attached.

The model number is 55061 with the date codes of 15221,15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 or 29421. The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.

The date code label located under the toy.

The product was sold exclusively at Walmart stores and on their website from Aug. 2021 through July 2022.

Consumers can contact Huffy Corporation at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or send an email to service@huffy.com .

