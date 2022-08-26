Beloved former TSU medical director dies at 79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced the death of Dr. Ivan Davis, the University’s long-time medical director of Student Health services Friday. He was 79.

TSU officials said Dr. Davis passed away one day before his 58th wedding anniversary with his wife Elizabeth Davis; He served as the TSU medical director for nearly 40 years after leaving his private practice.

Raised in Nashville on the campus of the Tennessee A&I (TSU), Dr. Davis is also the son of the institution’s second president, Dr. Walter S. Davis who led the University from 1943 to 1968.

Dr. Davis was among the top African American leaders in the Nashville medical community. He completed his residency training in Surgery at Meharry Medical College in 1980 and established a General medicine and Surgery practice.

TSU said he is remembered as being a humble, compassionate man whose love for TSU ran deep. “Dr. Davis was TSU through and through and was committed to serving the University and students, not only in his capacity as the medical director but also as a father figure and mentor to hundreds of individuals who crossed his path,” TSU President Glenda Glover said. “He led the TSU Health Center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and is the primary reason the University had such a low number of cases among universities in the State. Dr. Davis will truly be missed for his professionalism, knowledge, and passion for his alma mater.”

