Woman charged in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a woman for the stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, 49-year-old Stacey Frost was arguing with a man when it escalated. Frost ended up stabbing the man, who then crossed the street, leaving a trail of blood behind him.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.

Police said Frost initially claimed she acted in self-defense but detectives found no evidence to support her story.

Frost is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his being held on $75,000 bond.

