Whites Creek ninth graders accused of bringing stolen vehicle, guns to school

WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three Whites Creek High School ninth graders are now facing criminal charges after driving to school in a stolen vehicle with guns inside.

Metro Police said a school resource officer was notified Thursday by school staff that two students were asleep inside a Honda CR-V. The officer checked the tag and found out it was stolen.

The 14-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were taken into custody, according to police. Two loaded 38-caliber revolvers were later recovered from under the driver’s seat.

The teen driver is charged in juvenile court with vehicle theft and unlawful gun possession, police said. The 15-year-old and another 14-year-old student, who got out of the car and entered the school before police arrived, are both charged in juvenile court with joyriding.

