UPDATE: Authorities find no new threat to Coffee County

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tullahoma City Schools now say there were no new threats to the school district or Coffee County after a multi-agency law enforcement investigation into suspicious social media activity.

The school district had initially reported Thursday morning a threat had been made and directed toward the Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School Friday night. Police found there was in fact no new threat, and the social media post in question was associated with a previous social media threat to Coffee County Schools on Sunday.

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin said a Franklin County student wrote on social media he planned to “shoot up” a school. The teen later confessed to making the threat, Partin said, and charges were expected.

A student not connected with Coffee County or Tullahoma was conversing about the previous incident in the post. From what the investigation found, this was not intended to create panic or harm. https://t.co/ZGupzkDKMJ — TullahomaCitySchools (@TCSPublic) August 25, 2022

“A student not connected with Coffee County or Tullahoma was conversing about the previous incident in the post,” the school district wrote in a Tweet. “From what the investigation found, this was not intended to create panic or harm.”

The Tullahoma Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester City Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department investigated the now-debunked threat. A bomb threat was made Tuesday toward Tullahoma High School. That threat was not credible either, according to police.

School officials say there will still be a larger law enforcement presence at the Coffee Pot game on Friday night.

“It is important to note that any and all potential threats are taken very seriously,” the school district said. “TCS does not tolerate this type of communication.”

