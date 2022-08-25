Two West Creek High School shots fired suspects jailed, one in detention center

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Montgomery County Sheriff officials provided an update Thursday regarding the shots fired response at a West Creek High School football game on August 19.

On Friday, deputies reported suspicious activity in the high school parking lot. The activity quickly escalated and resulted in three suspects driving around the parking lot, firing a handgun while leaving the grounds. Police said the suspects attempted to flee the scene but were quickly identified by Sheriff’s Patrol deputies in the school area and were taken into custody during a traffic stop.

The suspects initially received the following charges:

David Sanders, 18-year-old: Two Counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, was booked in the Montgomery County Jail with a $1,500 Bond.

Juvenile #1- 16- year-old: Two Counts of Aggravated Assault, Two Counts of Reckless Endangerment, and One Count of Carrying a Weapon on School Property.

Josue Batista, - 17-year-old: One Count of Accessory After the Fact.

On Thursday, authorities said Sanders had received additional charges due to other criminal actions that detectives uncovered throughout the investigation. The additional charges taken against Sanders are for the facilitation of a felony as it pertains to the aggravated assault executed by the 16-year-old suspect, according to police. Sanders’ bond is set at $100,000.

Police said Batista was adjudicated in Florida and is now eligible to be tried as an adult in Tennessee. His bond is currently set to $100,000. Both he and Sanders are in the Montgomery County Jail.

The Juvenile suspect remains in custody at a Tennessee juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Riels at 931-648-0611 Ext.13427 mwriels@mcgtn.net.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.