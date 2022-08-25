Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week.

Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.

“Currently, this is a joint investigation with Tullahoma Police Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester City Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department,” the post says. ”Law enforcement believes this is related to an earlier social media threat made against Coffee County.”

A bomb threat was made Tuesday toward Tullahoma High School. It was not a credible threat, according to police.

Tuesday morning, the high school administration was made aware of a potential bomb threat. Students and staff quickly and safely evacuated the building, and police were contacted. The Tullahoma Police arrived on the scene and found no evidence of this threat. — TullahomaCitySchools (@TCSPublic) August 23, 2022

On Sunday, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a “possible threat” directed toward Coffee County Schools on social media.

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin said a Franklin County student wrote on social media he planned to “shoot up” a school. The teen later confessed to making the threat, Partin said, and charges were expected. TCS, along with the district’s partners, are working to determine the credibility of the latest threat.

School officials say there will be a larger law enforcement presence at the Coffee Pot game on Friday night at Tullahoma High School.

“TCS is thankful for our law enforcement partners who help keep us safe,” the Facebook post said.

If you have any information regarding the threats, you’re urged to contact the Tullahoma Police Department.

