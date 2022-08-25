Tampa man arrested in Clarksville, accused of murdering one-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tampa, Florida, the man was arrested in Clarksville Sunday and charged with the murder of an infant in his care.

Tampa Police said just before 3 p.m. on August 1, officers responded to a call of a one-year-old child who was not breathing at an apartment located in the 6700 block of Woodville Street. The infant was later pronounced dead after first responders rushed the child to the hospital.

The investigation revealed that the infant lived with and was in the care of 28-year-old Terin Smith while the victim’s mother went to work. A witness told investigators that Smith allegedly hit the child for being “whiny” while bathing the child before laying the infant in a crib.

Other children in the home told police that they saw the victim was unresponsive and rushed the infant to a neighboring apartment to ask another adult for help. This was when police said Smith left the scene before officers arrived.

An autopsy conducted by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiners’ Office revealed that the infant suffered from injuries to the abdomen and head.

On Sunday, Smith was apprehended in Clarksville by officers and charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

