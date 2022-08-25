Police: Woman admits to shooting man in drug deal gone wrong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of shooting at a man during a drug deal at a convenience store was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

Metro Nashville Police officials said south precinct officers responded to calls of a shooting outside the Circle K gas station located at 198 Haywood Lane. When they arrived, they took the suspect and admitted drug dealer Charlene McMutery, 42, into custody.

Officials said McMutery told detectives that she met the victim at the gas station to sell him drugs. Still, after getting into an argument over the transaction, she walked to her SUV and retrieved a pistol. She then walked over to the victim’s car and fired through the windshield, hitting him in the right elbow. She was still on the scene when officers arrived.

The victim sustained injuries from the gunshot; however, they are not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Officers on the scene recovered from the scene her pistol, 68.5 grams of cocaine, 18.7 grams of marijuana, a glass crack pipe, and digital scales from McMutery’s vehicle.

McMutery has been charged with aggravated assault, felony marijuana and cocaine possession, and gun possession during the commission of a felony. She is now being held in a place of $79,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.