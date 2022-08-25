Police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A police pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a Rutherford County Schools bus in La Vergne Thursday afternoon.

La Vergne Police said officers were alerted from the License Plate Reader Blue Sentinel system that a stolen vehicle was in the area. One officer located the car, and the driver sped off, initiating a pursuit.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspect crashed into a school bus crossing Murfreesboro Road, and the driver crashed out. After hitting, two females and one male inside the suspect vehicle exited and took off on foot. Officers soon captured them, and they were taken into custody.

Three other cars were involved in the wreck. No injuries were reported.

No students were on the school bus when the crash and only one of the suspects was being transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Murfreesboro Road is shut down in the eastbound direction as crews work to clear the crash scene.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.