Police identify body found in Hermitage neighborhood, murder investigation underway

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body that was found by a person walking their dog in Hermitage earlier this week was identified Friday.

Metro Nashville Police said the body found at 6:30 a.m. at the bottom of a hill off Brookside Woods Boulevard had been identified as Dominique Howard, 37, of Madison. He was found partially covered by a blanket.

People in the community say they walk the sidewalk where the body was found daily.

Shaina Arb picked her home in the Brookside Woods subdivision seven years ago. She said it’s quiet, safe, and a perfect place to raise her 7-year-old.

“There are a lot of kids in our neighborhood which is another reason why we love it,” said Arb. “And it’s just a bunch of cul-de-sacs, so we feel safe. Lots of people walking, walking their dogs, walking as a family.”

She said the scene one block from her home on Thursday was unsettling.

“I left my house around 9:30 a.m. and just saw lots of police officers, a couple of news vehicles and stuff, so I knew there was something,” Arb said.

Shawna Watson saw the crime scene too.

“I saw cops everywhere, and the bus didn’t pick up my son,” she said. “I saw the caution tape around the trees and stuff. "

In the area where the body was found sits a playground, which Watson says her kids use often. “Makes you nervous,” she said.

Arb said she wanted to know why this happened.

“I want things to get figured out for whoever was responsible or involved,” Arb said. “Because yeah, the playground area especially, being a mom with a young child, not nice to think about that.”

The body was removed later in the morning after being discovered around 6:30 a.m.

Police said Howard had a head injury.

Metro Police described the victim as a black man who appeared to be in his 30s. He was not wearing a shirt and had on light-colored shorts/underwear.

The Medical Examiner will work to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about Howard’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

