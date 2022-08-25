Physicians concerned over legal consequences of TN abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some medical and legal experts are concerned about how Tennessee’s abortion ban will play out in court during potential lawsuits.

Physicians are speaking out now that the state’s trigger law has gone into effect.

Doctors rallied today in front of the Davidson County criminal courts building for Healthcare in Handcuffs. These physicians are calling on lawmakers to amend the newly enacted Human Life Protection Act and add certain exceptions to the abortion ban.

Doctors that perform an abortion, can now be charged with a felony under the new law.

Lawmakers put in place the mother’s life option as an affirmative defense, which means if a doctor gets sued, it would be their responsibility to prove the mother’s life was in danger.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono says this is concerning because an abortion will likely be delayed for mothers who need an abortion due to medical complications. This increases the possibility for a patient to press charges against their doctor for not taking action fast enough.

“That need for a pregnancy termination will be there but the ability for the physician to balance medical malpractice and criminal liability - it’s going to be a problem,” Dr. Bono said. “The ability for a physician to act appropriately within the eyes of the law...it really puts them between a rock and a hard place.”

Dr. Bono has been a primary care physician in Tennessee for more than a decade. She says the abortion ban will likely cause frustrations and put strain on both patients and their physicians.

“I stand with ourOBGYN physicians because they are really going to shoulder the brunt of these restrictions and I know that as a doctor, some of the best things I can do to help my patient is to love them through a very difficult time and sometimes their choices aren’t going to agree with my recommendations,” Dr. Bono said. “The bottom line is that I want to help my patients live their best-chosen life and it just breaks my heart that we have laws in place in this state preventing our patients from doing that.”

