Past, current students react to qualifying for student debt forgiveness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a huge relief to millions of Americans who will soon see their student debt disappear.

The Biden Administration announced a new policy Wednesday that would cancel $10,000 of student debt, for those who qualify.

To be eligible, you must be single and make less than $125,000 a year or married and make less than $250,000 as a couple.

Pell Grant recipients can qualify for a total of $20,000 in debt forgiveness.

“It would be a huge relief to me actually,” Jessica Markwell said. “It’s an extra thing to worry about. You’ve got all the other bills, there’s inflation, this, that and the other and you’ve got [student debt] hanging over your head.”

Markwell, who works in West Nashville, graduated several years ago from Western Kentucky University.

Ever since she’s been making payments to pay off her student loans.

“I haven’t kept up with how much I have left, I just know I’m paying it,” Markwell said. “That would make a huge dent in what I owe still. I know I owe more than $10,000 and if I can take $10,000 out of however much I owe, that’s a good chunk.”

The White House estimates about 43 million people will qualify for the program, with 20 million of them seeing all of their student debt disappear.

Current students are also eligible, as long as their parents are under the income cap and their loans originated before July 1.

Grayce Goodson goes to school in Florida.

She says she sees possibilities with this new policy.

“It’s so expensive and at my age, obviously, I don’t have that money and it’ll put me in debt so having $10,000 taken off that helps a ton,” Goodson said.

They have your student loans forgiven, the Biden Administration says you’ll have to fill out a form with the Department of Education.

More information on that application process is expected in the coming weeks.

