One person shot at Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a West Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Forest Park apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue.

More than 16 bullet casings were found at the scene, indicating a barrage of gunfire that resulted in one person hospitalized. The injuries are not considered life-threatening, however.

Detectives are attempting to learn what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.