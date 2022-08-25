One person shot at Bellevue apartment complex

The shooting took place at Forest Park Apartments in Bellevue.
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a West Nashville apartment complex on Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Forest Park apartment complex on Highway 70 in Bellevue.

More than 16 bullet casings were found at the scene, indicating a barrage of gunfire that resulted in one person hospitalized. The injuries are not considered life-threatening, however.

Detectives are attempting to learn what led to the shooting.

