Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition.

Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m. when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree. He was in critical condition, according to first responders on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

SBN said the off-duty deputy is a corrections officer for the Robertson County Detention Facility in Springfield, TN.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials have begun investigating the crash and said they would provide a release of their findings, including the deputy’s identity.

