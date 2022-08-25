Metro Police searching for man accused of four robberies this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man accused of several robberies in the Nashville area this week.

Nashville Police said the man robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts on Elliston Place on Monday; Boost Mobile on Charlotte Pike on Tuesday, and attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank branch on Wedgewood Avenue Wednesday but left without any cash.

Police said the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank West End Avenue branch Thursday morning. He fled on foot with cash.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

