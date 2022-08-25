Metro PD reconsiders crossing guard decision after parent complaints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gower Elementary has lost their one and only crossing guard and now parents have said their students are in danger and will be facing a traffic nightmare.

We asked the Metro Nashville Police Department and they said a crossing guard is assigned to a school to help students move through traffic and they said they took away the crossing guard because not many students walk to Gower Elementary.

However, the parents said that is not the case. For more than five years, Gower Elementary has had a metro police crossing guard.

“We’ve had kids there,” Jessica Bush, a parent said. “...there has always been a crossing guard. This year they sent out a notice saying they weren’t going to have a crossing guard and my heart sunk.”

With Highway 40 just a few feet away from the school, parents like Vanga Pumpalovic said the traffic is madness.

“You’re seeing cars, the ones that are getting off the interstate that are not dropping off their children, just driving, they are not watching the speed limits, while you have parents walking with their children into the school and no one is stopping for them to cross,” Pumpalovic said.

We asked Metro Police why they removed the Gower Elementary crossing guard and police said crossing guards are there for people walking and directing traffic is secondary, so after a recent survey showed very little foot traffic, they took their guard away.

“With the new apartment complexes that are being built right here, I see a lot of parents with their children walking and it’s not even just about the walkers, it’s about the cars as well,” Pumpalovic said.

Now teachers have been throwing on a vest.

Parents have been wanting Metro Police to reconsider their decision.

“You have teachers out in the street now, literally out in the street having to put their life at risk trying to stop these people,” Bush said. “I know that they have had a police car out here a few mornings and I know those police have to have seen and witnessed and understand where we are coming from.”

Because of parents concerns, Metro Police said they plan to survey the school again and will reconsider a crossing guard to Gower Elementary.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.