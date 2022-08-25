Metro Council members propose framework to abortion access

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Metro Council members have joined together to propose a framework that would ensure abortion access, promote comprehensive sex education and offer safer sex supplies now that legal abortion access had ended in Tennessee.

“We already stood up as a Council to say that ending body autonomy for women, trans men and non-binary individuals is wrong. Now we’re taking action,” Council Member Delishia Porterfield, the lead sponsor of the framework bill, said in a news release. “As a woman of child-bearing age and the mother of a teenage girl, this fight is personal. Reproductive rights and access to healthcare are basic human rights and we won’t stand by quietly as our rights are stripped away.”

“As the father of two daughters, I have had to prepare for this moment and the conversations it might mean that I wouldn’t have had to prepare for in the same way just a few months ago,” Council Member Freddie O’Connell said. “I began working on this framework with lawyers and providers months ago, and I hope it helps women across Nashville and their partners ensure their own health. I’m proud to stand here today with these courageous women.”

“As someone who has supported family members who have had abortions and have given up a child for adoption, I personally experienced the difficulties of an unwanted pregnancy,” Council Member Emily Benedict said in a news release. “We have a duty to our citizens to protect their freedoms. We must keep abortion safe and accessible to all women.”

The proposal sets up a grant to be administered under a memorandum of understanding that allocates funding as follows:

Comprehensive sex education - $200,000

Safer sex supplies and information campaign with community partners - $150,000

Help patients access abortions outside Tennessee - $150,000

The Council is working with Mayor John Cooper’s office and Metro Finance to ensure that they can certify availability of funds under the terms of the proposal. Metro Legal will finalize the MOU.

