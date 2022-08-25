Loaded gun recovered at Nashville high school, student charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student was charged with carrying a gun on school property Thursday after a loaded nine-millimeter pistol was found in his backpack.

Metro Nashville Police said a tip led to a search of the 16-year-old student’s locker Thursday afternoon, where the gun was inside his backpack.

The teen told police that he had brought the gun from home and was carrying it for protection.

No further information has been released at this time.

