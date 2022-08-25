LaVergne celebrates 50 years as a city

LaVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of LaVergne in Rutherford County was celebrating history on Wednesday, celebrating its past and looking to its future.

Wednesday is LaVergne’s birthday and the city turns 50, and everything on that table connects in some way to the last 50 years.

It’s likely one of what you see on a table, that’s headed for the capsule that will be in use when it’s opened in 50 years. Like CD players and VHS players, things get replaced.

Cities change fast, think Nashville in 1972, sure to be similar to LaVergne.

“We were a very small city, but just look how we have grown, and we are so proud of that,” librarian Donna Bebout said.

Bebout grew up in LaVergne, getting these 50 years of historical trinkets together required some heavy lifting.

So too did the final step. A LaVergne firefighter and his heavy lifting with the capsule placed it into the ground.

It will stay there for 50 years before its unveiling, a moment that should be spectacular.

