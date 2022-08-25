KCSO: Man arrested for sending sexual messages to dozens of high school students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after sending sexual messages and videos to a Snapchat group of high school students Thursday, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.

Franklin Delano Jeffries, II, was arrested after investigators determined he was part of a Snapchat group message with more than 30 Karns High School students, Glenn said.

“After an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit at KCSO and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s assistance, the victims and the suspect in the Snapchat group were identified,” Glenn said.

Jeffries was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

