Former Overton High School Stand-out joins Titans


An Overton High School standout has returned home and joined his former high school teammate on the Titans roster. WSMV's Niki Lattarulo reports.
By Niki Lattarulo
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, the Tennesse Titans announced the addition of safety Ugo Amadi to its roster in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amadi was a standout John Overton High School player before playing for the University of Oregon. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and played there for three seasons.

The Titans now have a pair of Overton Bobcats on its roster; Amadi joins Theo Jackson in Nashville. Jackson graduated from Overton a few years after Amadi and played college football at the University of Tennessee. The Titans drafted him in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Amadi said he looked up to players on the Titans growing up and calls this experience “surreal.” He is expected to suit up for the Titans Saturday during the final preseason game against the Cardinals; kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chris & Niki talk Titans training camp
Titans wrap up training camp on Thursday
"Too inconsistent for today"
"Too inconsistent for today"
The Southeast Region champion Little League team from Nolensville, Tenn., rides in the Little...
Nolensville Little League at Little League World Series
Honolulu's Cohen Sakamoto (16) rounds second to congratulations from Nolensville, Tenn.'s Nash...
Nolensville rolled by Hawaii in Little League World Series