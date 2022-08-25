Former Overton High School Stand-out joins Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, the Tennesse Titans announced the addition of safety Ugo Amadi to its roster in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amadi was a standout John Overton High School player before playing for the University of Oregon. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and played there for three seasons.

The Titans now have a pair of Overton Bobcats on its roster; Amadi joins Theo Jackson in Nashville. Jackson graduated from Overton a few years after Amadi and played college football at the University of Tennessee. The Titans drafted him in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Amadi said he looked up to players on the Titans growing up and calls this experience “surreal.” He is expected to suit up for the Titans Saturday during the final preseason game against the Cardinals; kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

