First Alert Forecast: Another warm day with possible afternoon showers

Highs will be near 90 once again today and even though I can’t totally rule out a rain shower in the afternoon, looks like many of us stay dry this afternoon.

Temperatures fall into the 70s tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

For our Friday, we can expect temperatures right back near 90 for the afternoon. Much like today, a pop-up shower or storm is something we’ll need to watch for in the afternoon.

A shower also cannot be ruled out Saturday or Sunday, but the weekend is looking dry overall with temperatures in the lower 90s both days.

A few showers will fire up Monday and Tuesday, but they still look to be of the hit/miss variety. By Tuesday we’ll see temperatures fall back to the 80s.

That shower and storm chance will hang around into Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the day.

